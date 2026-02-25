ED seizes Anil Ambani's lavish Mumbai 'Abode' in Rs 3,716 crore PMLA crackdown

Mumbai:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has slapped a provisional attachment order on Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani's opulent Mumbai residence, 'Abode', valued at a staggering Rs 3,716.83 crore, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Located in the upscale Pali Hill area, this 66-meter-high, 17-storey luxury tower now joins a growing list of seized assets in a probe tied to alleged bank fraud at Ambani's group firm, Reliance Communications (RCOM). Official sources confirmed the Wednesday (February 25) move, pushing the total attachments in this case to around Rs 15,700 crore.

A symbol of wealth under scrutiny

'Abode' stands as a towering emblem of extravagance in one of Mumbai's poshest enclaves, but it's now frozen amid ED's anti-money laundering drive. The agency alleges the property links to proceeds from RCOM's fraudulent banking dealings, marking a significant escalation in their investigation into financial irregularities at the telecom company.

Anil Ambani faces renewed questioning

At 66, Anil Ambani is slated for a second grilling by the ED soon, following his initial appearance and statement recorded under PMLA in August 2025. This comes as the federal agency deepens its probe, with the attachment signalling intensified efforts to recover laundered funds from the RCOM saga.

Provisional attachment order issued

Probe stemming from CBI FIR

ED launched its inquiry based on a CBI FIR charging RCOM, Anil Ambani, and others under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 420 (cheating), plus PC Act sections 13(2) and 13(1)(d) for corruption. The case centers on massive loan defaults by RCOM and affiliates.

Massive outstanding loans exposed

RCOM and related entities borrowed heavily from domestic and foreign lenders, leaving ₹40,185 crore unpaid—funds that turned into non-performing assets (NPAs), burdening public banks.

Clever trust shuffle uncovered

Investigations reveal 'Abode' was funneled into the family-controlled RiseE Trust to mask Ambani's involvement. This restructuring aimed to preserve family wealth, generate resources, and dodge his personal guarantees on RCOM loans, keeping the asset for Ambani kin rather than repaying distressed lenders.

ED's firm stance on public funds

The ED vows to protect the financial system and public money by tracing and confiscating laundering-linked assets, ensuring accountability in such high-stakes frauds. Further investigations continue, with Ambani facing renewed questioning as the agency digs deeper.