444 flights likely to face cancellation as Iran-Israel tensions disrupt Indian skies: Civil Aviation Ministry

New Delhi:

India's aviation sector braces for major disruptions, with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) warning of 444 flight cancellations due to escalating Iran-Israel conflicts closing key Middle Eastern airspace. The crisis unfolded rapidly as military strikes between Israel, the United States, and Iran led to temporary shutdowns over Iran and parts of West Asia. On March 1 (Sunday), MoCA announced via X that 444 flights, primarily from domestic carriers, are likely to be axed, following 410 cancellations the previous day, February 28.

Airspace closures trigger widespread cancellations

These routes, which airlines traditionally use to shave time and fuel across the region, now face forced rerouting or grounding. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is working hand-in-glove with operators to prioritize safety, ensuring every decision aligns with strict operational rules amid the chaos.

Passenger safety and airport alerts in full swing

Major Indian airports have snapped into high alert mode, ready to handle diversions, manage crowds, and assist stranded travelers. Senior officials are deployed on-site, overseeing terminal operations and passenger support. MoCA's Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) stands vigilant, tracking concerns in real-time. Travellers receive a clear directive- double-check flight status with airlines before heading out, as diversions could cascade into further delays.

Grievance resolution keeps pace with complaints

The digital lifeline AirSewa has been buzzing, logging 216 passenger grievances on February 28 alone, with 105 swiftly resolved. This platform lets users file complaints, track issues, and monitor live flight updates, underscoring the coordinated push by all stakeholders to deliver timely aid and maintain order for affected flyers.

Embassy steps up for stranded Indians in Saudi Arabia

Adding to the support network, India's Embassy in Riyadh extended a lifeline to Indians caught in Saudi Arabia's travel snarl. Stranded passengers can dial 24/7 helplines for help, with Indian carriers like Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, and Akasa Air promising robust assistance. The embassy urged following airline updates via dedicated links: Air India (airindia.com/in/en/news-update.html), Air India Express (airindiaexpress.com/home), IndiGo (goindigo.in/information/flight-cancellations.html), and Akasa Air (akasaair.com/quick-links/akasa-air-travel-updates).

As tensions simmer with no quick end in sight, India's aviation authorities remain laser-focused on minimising fallout, blending tech, coordination and on-ground action to shepherd passengers through the storm.