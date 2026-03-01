War of words at UN: 'Be polite,' says Iran; 'Not going to dignify this,' replies US

New Delhi:

An emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council turned heated as senior diplomats from the United States and Iran openly clashed over the recent US-Israel strikes on Iranian targets. The session was called after coordinated attacks by the US and Israel on key sites in Iran. Reports said Israeli strikes targeted locations linked to Iran’s political and military leadership, while US forces hit ballistic and nuclear missile facilities.

Sharp words at the Security Council

The confrontation unfolded between US Ambassador Mike Waltz and Iran’s Ambassador Amir-Saeid Iravani. Speaking at the meeting, Waltz defended the US operation, known as “Operation Epic Fury,” saying it was authorised by President Donald Trump.

He said the goal was to dismantle Iran’s missile capabilities, weaken its naval forces, disrupt support for proxy militias, and ensure that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.

Notably, Waltz did not mention regime change as part of the mission’s objectives. His remarks focused instead on security and deterrence.

“No responsible nation can ignore persistent aggression and violence,” Waltz said. “Peace is not preserved by appeasing those who threaten it. Peace is preserved through strength in the face of terror.” He added that history shows the cost of inaction is often greater than decisive military steps.

Accusations of law violations

Iran’s ambassador strongly rejected the US position. Iravani accused Washington of violating international law by carrying out strikes on Iranian territory. Representatives from several Middle Eastern nations echoed concerns about sovereignty and the risk of wider conflict. The exchange grew increasingly personal as tensions rose in the chamber.

“I would advise the US representative to be polite,” Iravani said sharply. “It would be better for yourself and the country you represent,” he said as he removed his headset and threw it onto the table after speaking.

US responds back

Waltz responded briefly, “I am not going to dignify this with another response,” he said, accusing the Iranian government of killing thousands of its own citizens and imprisoning many more.