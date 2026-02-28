Israel attacks Iran LIVE: Explosions rock Tehran; state of emergency declared

New Delhi:

Israel launched an attack on Iran early Saturday, triggering fresh tensions in the region. Thick smoke was seen rising from an explosion in downtown Tehran, Iran’s capital, according to witnesses. Iranian state television confirmed that a blast had taken place but did not provide further details about the damage or possible casualties. There was no immediate official statement from the Iranian government. The explosion comes at a time when tensions are already high between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s nuclear program.

