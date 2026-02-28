Advertisement
  3. Israel attacks Iran LIVE: Explosions rock Tehran; state of emergency declared
Israel attacks Iran LIVE: Explosions rock Tehran; state of emergency declared

Reported ByManish Prasad Shoaib Raza  Edited ByIsha Bhandari  
Updated:

Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday. An explosion was reported in Tehran, with smoke seen rising in the city. Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency. Sirens sounded across Israel amid warnings of possible missile attacks.

Israel launched an attack on Iran early Saturday, triggering fresh tensions in the region. Thick smoke was seen rising from an explosion in downtown Tehran, Iran’s capital, according to witnesses. Iranian state television confirmed that a blast had taken place but did not provide further details about the damage or possible casualties. There was no immediate official statement from the Iranian government. The explosion comes at a time when tensions are already high between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Stay tuned to India TV for all the LIVE updates on Israel's attack on Iran...

Live updates :Israel attacks Iran LIVE

  • 12:16 PM (IST)Feb 28, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    IDF announces nationwide restricts from 8 am

    An IDF spokesperson said that starting Saturday at 8:00 am, the country will move from full activity to essential services only. Under the new guidelines, schools will remain closed, public gatherings are suspended, and most workplaces will shut down. Only essential services including emergency response, healthcare, security, and other critical operations will continue to function.

     

  • 12:10 PM (IST)Feb 28, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Sirens sound across Israel

    At the same time as the explosion in Tehran, sirens were heard across Israel. The Israeli military said the alert was issued as a precaution. According to officials, it was a “proactive alert” to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward Israel.

     

  • 12:09 PM (IST)Feb 28, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Israel declares state of emergency

    Following the developments, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced a state of emergency across Israel. The announcement came as security forces prepared for possible retaliation. Authorities warned citizens to remain alert and follow safety instructions.

  • 12:06 PM (IST)Feb 28, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Explosions rock Tehran; state of emergency declared

