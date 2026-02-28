Iran hits US airbases in Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE, says time has come to defend homeland | 10 Points

Tehran:

Iran on Saturday has hit US airbases in Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE in retaliatory response and said the time has come to defend the homeland. Iran's Foreign Ministry responded to a joint US-Israel attack by saying that the country "will not hesitate" in its response to the strikes. In a statement posted on X, the ministry said: "The time has come to defend the homeland and confront the enemy's military assault."

Explosions could be heard in Qatar on Saturday as Iran launched a counterattack over the joint US -Israel campaign targeting the Islamic Republic. There was no immediate word of any damage. Iran responded to the campaign as it had been threatening to do for months - it first launched a wave of missiles and drones targeting Israel. Then later, it began apparently targeting US military installations in Kuwait and Qatar as explosions could be heard. The Indian Embassy in Iran issued an advisory for its citizens, urging them to exercise "utmost caution" and "remain indoors as far as possible" amid the ongoing regional tensions. "In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible," the embassy said in a post on X. US President Donald Trump on Saturday called on the Iranian people to take over the government. He also said that US has begun "major combat operations in Iran" after Israel launched strikes. Trump called the attacks on Iran "a noble mission," saying they were necessary because of Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons and missile systems that could reach the US. The United States and Israel launched an attack Saturday on Iran, with the first apparent strike happening near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian media reported strikes nationwide, and smoke could be seen rising from the capital. President Donald Trump said in a video posted on social media that the US had begun "major combat operations in Iran." He claimed Iran has continued to develop its nuclear program and plans to develop missiles to reach the US. Bahrain's state news agency says that several facilities were hit inside the kingdom as a result of "an aggression" from outside the country. The agency called the attack "a flagrant violation of the kingdom's sovereignty and security," and said authorities in Bahrain are implementing "emergency measures." "The kingdom of Bahrain strongly condemns this treacherous aggression that forms a direct threat to the kingdom and its citizens," it said. In Qatar, warning alerts went off on mobile phones, urging people to take shelter. Witnesses heard sirens and explosions in Kuwait, home to US Army Central. There was no immediate word on any damage. In Israel, the public was instructed to stay close to shelters. Streets were mostly empty as a series of sirens continued to sound for most of Saturday morning. Israel's main news programs shifted their broadcasts to bomb shelters as well.

