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Tamil Nadu: TTV Dhinakaran meets Governor, says Palaniswami has 120 MLAs, should form govt

Reported ByT Raghavan  Edited ByManmath Nayak  
Published: ,Updated:

TTV Dhinakaran also alleged that his MLA is unreachable and suspects him of having switched sides. He gave a letter of support to EPS signed by the MLA to the Governor and accused the TVK of indulging in horse trading.

TTV Dhinakaran meets Tamil Nadu Governor.
TTV Dhinakaran meets Tamil Nadu Governor. Image Source : reporter
Chennai:

At a time when suspense continues over government formation in Tamil Nadu, AMMK Chief TTV Dhinakaran on Friday met Governor and handed over a letter, stating that E. Palaniswami enjoys the support of 120 MLAs and should be granted permission to stake a claim to form the government.

TTV Dhinakaran also alleged that his MLA is unreachable and suspects him of having switched sides. He gave a letter of support to EPS signed by the MLA to the Governor and accused the TVK of indulging in horse trading.

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