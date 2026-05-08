Tamil Nadu: TTV Dhinakaran meets Governor, says Palaniswami has 120 MLAs, should form govt

Chennai:

At a time when suspense continues over government formation in Tamil Nadu, AMMK Chief TTV Dhinakaran on Friday met Governor and handed over a letter, stating that E. Palaniswami enjoys the support of 120 MLAs and should be granted permission to stake a claim to form the government.

TTV Dhinakaran also alleged that his MLA is unreachable and suspects him of having switched sides. He gave a letter of support to EPS signed by the MLA to the Governor and accused the TVK of indulging in horse trading.