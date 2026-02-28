US bases in Bahrain, Qatar attacked by Iran; explosions heard in UAE, Saudi and Kuwait | Full list

Tehran:

Hours after the United States and Israel jointly attacked Iran in which they called a 'preemptive' strike, Tehran on Saturday strongly retaliated attacked Washington's military bases in the Middle East. This includes the US Navy's 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain's Juffair area.

As per preliminary information, the base was hit by several Iranian missiles. Videos have also viral on social media, showing the US base getting hit by several of Iranian bases. However, the US has not provided any information regarding the attack.

Explosions were also heard in Qatar's capital Doha, with reports suggesting that Iranian missiles have struck the Al-Udeid Air Base. Following this, the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority has temporarily suspended air navigation in the country's airspace. The authority said it is monitoring the situation and will provide updates regarding the suspension soon.

Explosions were also reported in Abu Dhabi and Dubai of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Iranian forces have also attacked the Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait, while reports suggesting that explosions were also heard in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh. However, no official confirmation has been made on this so far.

Here's the list of countries that were hit by Iran

Bahrain

Qatar

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Trump says US conducting 'major combat operations' in Iran

Iran's strikes come after the US and Israel jointly launched an attack against the Islamic Republic. According to Trump, the objective of the US is to defend Americans by "eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime". In his address, the 79-year-old Republican president said the Iranian regime has chanted "Death to America" for the past 47 years.

He said the Iranian forces have killed hundreds of Americans in Iraq, and its proxies have continued to launch countless attacks against US forces in the Middle East. "Iran is the world's number one state sponsor of terror, and just recently killed tens of thousands of its own citizens on the street as they protested," he said.

"I'll say it again, they can never have a nuclear weapon. That is why in Operation Midnight Hammer last June, we obliterated the regime's nuclear program at Fort Doe, Natanz and Isfahan. After that attack, we warned them never to resume their malicious pursuit of nuclear weapons, and we repeatedly urged them to make a deal. We tried. They wanted to do it," Trump added.

