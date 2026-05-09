Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani named next Chief of Defence Staff

New Delhi:

Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani has been appointed as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of India. He will also take charge as Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs from the date he assumes office. The appointment was announced ahead of the completion of the tenure of the current Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, who is set to retire on May 30, 2026.

Lt Gen Raja Subramani is regarded as one of the senior-most and most experienced officers in the Indian Army, with decades of service in important command and staff roles. At present, Lt Gen Raja Subramani is serving as Military Adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat. He took charge of the post on September 1 last year.

All you need to know about Lt General NS Raja Subramani

Before this role, he served as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff from July 2024 to July 2025. During his tenure, he was involved in several key operational and strategic matters related to national security and defence preparedness.

He also served as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army’s Central Command between March 2023 and June 2024. Over the course of his military career, Lt Gen Raja Subramani has received several prestigious honours for his service to the nation.

His awards include the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Sena Medal (SM) and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM).

Apart from his operational experience, he is also known for his academic background and strategic understanding of defence matters. He earned a Master’s degree from King's College London and completed an MPhil in Defence Studies from University of Madras.

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