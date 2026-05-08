Vijay to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM tomorrow at 11 am, presents support letter of MLAs to Governor

Chennai:

Actor-turned politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is set to take oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Saturday (May 9). As per the information, the oath-taking ceremony will take place at 11 am. This comes after Vijay met Governor RV Arlekar for the third time on Friday and staked claim to form the government after consolidating support from multiple parties following the fractured mandate in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

TVK crosses the magic number with key allies

TVK emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member House but fell short of the majority benchmark of 118. However, the gap closed as the Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India Marxist and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi extended their backing to the Vijay-led formation.

With Congress offering its 5 MLAs and the CPI, CPI(M) and VCK contributing 2 representatives each, TVK touched the majority figure needed to form the government. The CPI(M) conveyed its position through a formal letter expressing its "support" for the purpose of government formation, while the CPI offered "conditional support" in favour of "stable, secular and democratic governance for the people of Tamil Nadu."

Governor sought clarity before approving claim

Despite emerging as the single-largest in the Assembly elections, the absence of a clear majority led to growing criticism of the Governor for not immediately inviting Vijay to form the government. TVK leaders accused Governor Arlekar of delaying the constitutional process and acting under political influence.

During Thursday's meeting, the Governor reportedly asked Vijay to furnish the exact count of MLAs backing him and sought proof of the majority before taking a final decision.

With the support letters now in place, TVK has comfortably crossed the halfway mark. Vijay, who contested from two constituencies and won both, is expected to vacate the Trichy seat and continue as the MLA from Chennai Perambur.

A political breakthrough in Tamil Nadu

The 2026 Assembly election was significant for ending the three-decade-long dominance of DMK and AIADMK. For the first time since Independence, no party achieved a standalone majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Vijay's political debut reshaped the state's electoral map, drawing comparisons to iconic figures and energising large sections of young voters.

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