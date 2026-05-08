Tamil Nadu: Vijay's TVK secures numbers to form govt as VCK, CPM and CPI extend support, say sources

Chennai:

In a major breakthrough for the government formation in Tamil Nadu, Vijay-led TVK on Friday secured the majority as the Left parties -- the CPI and the CPM -- have decided to extend support to the party. The CPI Working Committee as well as CPI-M State Committee and the VCK decided to extend support for the TVK. Moreover, the two VCK MLAs will also decided to extend support. All three parties will hold a press conference by 4.30 pm to make the official announcement.

TVK chief Vijay to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar shortly

In the meantime, TVK chief Vijay will meet TN Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday evening on government formation, according to an official sources. This would be his third meeting with the governor over staking the claim to form the government this week. A source in the TVK said that during the meeting, Vijay is likely to present his case with regard to government formation.

CPI extends support to Vijay for govt formation

Earlier in the day, the CPI executive committee, which met over the issue of supporting the TVK to form the government, is involved in weighing the pros and cons and would make known its stand later in the day, the party said. CPI general secretary D Raja said that his party's stance on whether to support TVK will be announced this evening.

"Our party in Tamil Nadu is discussing. Here (Delhi) also we are engaged in consultation. By evening things will be more clear, and we will announce the decision", he told PTI videos.

With regard to the alleged delay in Tamil Nadu governor inviting TVK to form the government, Raja said that the governor should respect the people's mandate, which is in favour of TVK.

Stating that TVK is the single largest party, the CPI leader said that the governor should invite it to form the government. He said the governor should not "create hurdles" and he should follow convention.

Menawhile, a CPI source said the Communist party was keen on safeguarding its ideology and at the same time ensure a common minimum programme was followed in case the party decided to back the TVK.

VCK extends support to TVK

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan has called for a "high-level committee" meeting of the party on Friday to take a call on whether to support Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), whose 108-seat win in the recent elections falls short of the magic figure of 118 in the 234-seat State Assembly. The meeting, via Zoom call, is scheduled to be held at 5 pm today. VCK won two seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, the results of which were announced on May 4.

TVK won 108 seats in the just concluded Assembly polls

The meeting, which commenced under the leadership of the party's Tamil Nadu secretary, M Veerapandian, is heading for a marathon discussion. The CPI won two seats in the April 23 Assembly election in alliance with the DMK and was approached by TVK seeking support to form government. TVK won 108 seats in the just concluded Assembly polls and needs 118 to form government. It already has the support of five Congress MLAs.

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TVK's fate rests in hands of Left parties, VCK amid deadlock over govt formation in Tamil Nadu