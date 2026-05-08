TVK's fate rests in hands of Left parties, VCK amid deadlock over govt formation in Tamil Nadu

Chennai:

Even after Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party in Tamil Nadu, there is still no certainty over government formation in the coastal state, as Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has reportedly told the actor-turned-politician to show the required support of 118 MLAs needed to prove a simple majority in the Assembly.

The TVK has 108 MLAs, including two that Vijay won. With five MLAs of Congress, the tally rises to 113. However, it will still be short by five MLAs. Vijay's fate now is in the hands of Left parties and Thol Thirumavalavan's Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

The Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the VCK have two seats each, and if added to TVK's tally, the party will have a simple majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

The VCK and the Left parties are expected to take a call on their alliance with the TVK by this evening. Sources have told India TV that the three parties believe that the mandate should be respected, and they should support the TVK to get a majority in the House.

However, their alliance with MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is a reason why they are yet to take a call on alliance with Vijay's party. The Left parties and the VCK have been longtime ally of the DMK.

"We can't make a magic decision. VCK's high level committee will meet tomorrow and make a final decision. The Left parties will also meet in their respective offices," Thirumavalavan told reporters on Thursday.

Meanwhile, speculations are also being made about a possible alliance between the DMK and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). DMK leaders have said that a decision will likely be taken by Stalin; though people have given them a mandate to sit in the opposition.

Meanwhile, sources have told India TV that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has asked his party leaders to remain united, as a "good news" will likely be given to them soon. It is worth nothing that AIADMK has also shifted 40 of its MLAs to a resort in Puducherry. This has also increased a buzz in political circles of Tamil Nadu, as suspense over government formation continues in the state.

The assembly election results were declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on May 4.

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