Iran's 'murderous regime' can't get hold on nuclear arms: Netanyahu on US-Israel strikes

Tel Aviv:

As the United States (US) and Israel jointly struck Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that the operation was launched to remove the "existential threat", calling for a regime change in the Islamic republic. The 76-year-old further said Iran's "murderous regime" cannot be allowed to gain access to nuclear weapons.

In a televised address, the Israeli prime minister said the Iranian leadership has chanted "Death to Israel" and "Death to America" for the past 47 years, and is responsible for the deaths of many Americans and Israelis. He also thanked US President Donald Trump for his "historic leadership", calling him a "great friend".

"This murderous terrorist regime must not be allowed to arm itself with nuclear weapons that would enable it to threaten all of humanity," Netanyahu said. "Our joint operation will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their fate into their own hands."

"I call on you, citizens of Israel, to heed the instructions of the Home Front Command. In the coming days, during Operation "Lion's Roar," we will all be called upon to show patience and strength of spirit. Together we will stand, together we will fight, and together we will ensure the eternity of Israel," he said.

US-Iran's joint strikes on Iran

Earlier in the day, the US and Israel jointly conducted military operations against Iran, targeting its military infrastructure, after the talks between them failed. The Operation has been 'Roaring Lion' by Israel, which aims to neutralise all the nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic.

Iran has condemned the strikes and swiftly responded to them, targeting multiple US bases in Qatar, Bahrain, and other Middle East nations. Explosions were also heard in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, where one person lost his life. The Iranian military has reportedly an airbase in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as well, but no official confirmation has been made so far.

"Our response to America and the Zionist entity will continue until their defeat. We have previously warned them not to underestimate the situation," an Iranian military spokesperson has said.