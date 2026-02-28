US-Iran conflict: One dead in Iranian missile strikes in Abu Dhabi; explosions heard in Dubai

Abu Dhabi:

At least one person was killed in United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital Abu Dhabi after several Iranian missiles struck the Middle East nation, said the country's officials on Saturday. Reports have also claimed that Iranian missiles have struck Dubai after which the Burj Khalifa was also evacuated.

UAE has condemned the attack and said it reserves full right to respond to the escalation. "The relevant authorities in the country also dealt with the fallout of debris in a residential area in the city of Abu Dhabi, which resulted in some material damage and the death of an individual of Asian nationality," it said in a statement.

Apart from the UAE, Iran has also struck the US Navy's 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain's Juffair area, and the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar's Doha. In addition to this, missile strikes were also reported in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia's Riyadh. However, the US has not made a statement on this yet.

The US-Israel joint strikes on Iran

The situation in the Middle East took a violet turn on Saturday after the US and Israel struck multiple areas in Iran, including the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Though it was not clear whether 86-year-old Khamenei was present in the office at the time of the attack.

According to President Donald Trump, Iran has continued to work on its nuclear programme and is working on to develop missiles to hit the US. In a video address, the 79-year-old Republican president appealed to the Iranian people to stand up against Khamenei's regime and form a government that is there own.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also vowed to overthrow the current Iranian regime and said the joint attack's aim was to remove an existential threat posed by Iran. "Our joint operation will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their fate into their own hands," he said in his address.

Iran vows to defend homeland

Following the joint strikes by the US and Israel, Iran's Foreign Ministry has said Tehran will not hesitate in responding to the strikes. It said that it is time to "defend the homeland and confront the enemy's military encroachment".

"History bears witness that Iranians have never bowed down to foreign aggression; this time as well, the response of the Iranian nation will be decisive and definitive, and will make the aggressors regret their criminal act," it said in a statement.