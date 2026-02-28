Five girl students killed in Israeli attack on elementary school in Iran’s Minab

Tehran:

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency on Saturday reported that an Israeli strike hit an elementary girl’s school in Minab, a city located in the Hormozgan province of southern Iran. It added that five students were killed in the attack. The development comes the US and Israel launched a major attack on targets across Iran on Saturday, and US President Donald Trump called on the Iranian people to "take over your government" - an extraordinary appeal that suggested the allies could be seeking to end of the country's theocracy after decades of tensions.

First strikes of the attack atrget Tehran

The first strikes of the attack appeared to target the compound home to Iran's 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in downtown Tehran. It wasn't immediately clear if he was there at the time. Smoke could be seen rising from the Iranian capital.

"For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted Death to America and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder, targeting the United States, our troops and the innocent people in many, many countries," Trump said in a video posted on social media that sought to justify the attacks. He urged Iranians to take cover during the strikes, but then: "When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take."

Attack quickly expanded beyond Iran.

The attack quickly expanded beyond Iran. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said it responded by launching a "first wave" of drones and missiles targeting Israel, where a nationwide warning was issued as the military said it bring down Iranian fire.

Meanwhile, Bahrain said that a missile attack targeted the US Navy's 5th Fleet headquarters in the island kingdom. Witnesses heard sirens and explosions in Kuwait, home to US Army Central. Explosions could be also be heard in Qatar.

Iraq and United Arab Emirates close airspace

Iraq and the United Arab Emirates closed their airspace, and sirens sounded in Jordan. The Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen, meanwhile, vowed to resume attacks on Red Sea shipping routes and on Israel, according to two senior Houthi officials. They spoke on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement from the Houthi leadership.

Iran's Foreign Ministry issued a defiant statement, saying that the country "will not hesitate" in its response. In a statement posted on X, the ministry said: "The time has come to defend the homeland and confront the enemy's military assault."

Hours after the strikes, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said it launched a "first wave" of drones and missiles targeting Israel. It had vowed to respond if attacked, including saying American military personnel and bases spread across the region would be targets.

Explosions rocked Israel as the country worked to intercept incoming Iranian missiles. There was no immediate word on any damage or casualties from the ongoing attack. Several hospitals in Israel launched their emergency protocols, including moving patients and surgeries to underground facilities.

US embassies or consulates in Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Israel posted on social media that they told staffers to shelter in place and recommended all Americans "do the same until further notice."

