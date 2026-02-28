Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei targeted in US-Israeli strikes: Israeli public broadcaster

Tehran:

Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was the target of Israeli-US strikes on Tehran on Saturday, February 28, said Israel's public broadcaster, as per per news agency AFP. "Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian were among the targets of the attack," the state broadcaster reported. Hours after the United States and Israel jointly attacked Iran in which they called a 'preemptive' strike, Tehran on Saturday strongly retaliated attacked Washington's military bases in the Middle East. This includes the US Navy's 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain's Juffair area. Israel-US attack Iran LIVE: Gulf explosions, Khamenei targeted; Trump likely to address nation

As per preliminary information, the base was hit by several Iranian missiles. Videos have also viral on social media, showing the US base getting hit by several of Iranian bases. However, the US has not provided any information regarding the attack.

Explosions were also heard in Qatar's capital Doha, with reports suggesting that Iranian missiles have struck the Al-Udeid Air Base. Following this, the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority has temporarily suspended air navigation in the country's airspace. The authority said it is monitoring the situation and will provide updates regarding the suspension soon.

Explosions were also reported in Abu Dhabi and Dubai of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Iranian forces have also attacked the Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait, while reports suggesting that explosions were also heard in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh. However, no official confirmation has been made on this so far.

Iran's strikes come after the US and Israel jointly launched an attack against the Islamic Republic. According to Trump, the objective of the US is to defend Americans by "eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime". In his address, the 79-year-old Republican president said the Iranian regime has chanted "Death to America" for the past 47 years.

