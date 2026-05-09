Suvendu has remained deeply connected to people, understood their aspirations from close quarters: PM Modi

Kolkata:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Suvendu Adhikari on taking oath as West Bengal's first BJP chief minister, saying that he was deeply connected to the people and understood their aspirations. In his message for Suvendu Adhikari on X, PM Modi wished the first BJP chief minister of the state a "fruitful tenure". Adhikari took the oath at the iconic Brigade Parade Grounds in the presence of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP's central leadership and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states.

Congratulations to Suvendu Adhikari: PM Modi

"Congratulations to Suvendu Adhikari Ji on taking oath as West Bengal's chief minister. He has made a mark as a leader who remained deeply connected to the people and understood their aspirations from close quarters," PM Modi wrote on X after attending the event.

"My best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure ahead," he wrote and posted with the message an image of Goddess Durga and another of him congratulating Adhikari on the stage.

PM Modi also congratulated Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik on taking oath as Ministers in the Government of West Bengal.

PM Modi said that these leaders have worked tirelessly at the grassroots and served the people. He expressed confidence that they will further strengthen West Bengal's development journey as Ministers and conveyed his best wishes to them.

"Congratulations to Dilip Ghosh Ji, Agnimitra Paul Ji, Ashok Kirtania Ji, Kshudiram Tudu Ji and Nisith Pramanik Ji on taking oath as Ministers in the Government of West Bengal. These leaders have worked tirelessly at the grassroots and served people. I am confident they will further strengthen West Bengal's development journey as Ministers. My best wishes," he said.

PM Modi meets families of slain BJP workers

Following the swearing-in ceremony, PM Modi also met the families of slain BJP workers Debasish Mondal, Soumitra Ghoshal and Ananda Paul.Adhikari was sworn in as the 9th Chief Minister of West Bengal by Governor RN Ravi at a grand ceremony in Kolkata attended by Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several senior BJP leaders.

The BJP secured a historic victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 207 seats and ending the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state. The TMC secured 80 seats in the elections. Significantly, Suvendu Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes and also retained the Nandigram Assembly seat.

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Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as BJP's first-ever West Bengal Chief Minister