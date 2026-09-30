INDIA bloc to challenge 2023 law granting immunity to CEC, Mamata backs talks with BJD: Sources

New Delhi:

Top leaders of the INDIA bloc met on Wednesday to discuss and finalise an action plan for a joint agitation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. According to sources, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee suggested that the INDIA bloc should expand its numbers and reach out to parties such as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by Naveen Patnaik. Sources said Banerjee told the meeting that she had spoken to a BJD leader, who indicated that the party was also opposed to the policies of the BJP. The suggestion came during discussions on strengthening opposition coordination.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, Banerjee and leaders of several other opposition parties attended the meeting. The parties represented included the Samajwadi Party, CPI, CPI(M), NCP(SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), Rashtriya Janata Dal, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, CPI-ML and others.

INDIA bloc to file petition against CEC immunity law

According to sources, the INDIA bloc has agreed to file a petition against the law providing immunity to the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners. The suggestion to challenge the law was made by senior lawyer and Congress leader Kapil Sibal, and leaders at the meeting agreed with the proposal, sources said.

The meeting also discussed action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Sources said a draft notice for a fresh attempt to move a motion in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seeking his removal was ready and would be discussed for approval at the meeting.

The meeting comes amid opposition allegations of irregularities in the SIR exercise. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X that the opposition parties were united to protect the Constitution from what he described as repeated assaults by the Modi government and its alleged "vote chori gameplan" through the Election Commission.

Rahul Gandhi says fight is about survival, Omar Abdullah call elections a 'farce'

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi told the meeting that this was "not an ordinary fight" and that the opposition would have to fight for its survival. Sources also said Gandhi spoke about moving towards a "final battle" in the political fight.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also described the election as a "farce", according to sources. His remark came during discussions among opposition leaders over the SIR exercise and their proposed joint agitation.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal had said ahead of the meeting that the Congress wanted to hold a massive agitation to "save democracy" with the support of political parties. He had also said suggestions from INDIA bloc leaders would be considered before finalising a clear action plan for the future agitation.

Rahul Gandhi calls INDIA bloc leaders 'collective defenders' of Constitution

Rahul Gandhi told INDIA bloc leaders that they are the "collective defenders" of the Indian Constitution. Speaking at a joint media briefing after the three-and-a-half-hour meeting, Gandhi said it was the "personal commitment" of all INDIA bloc leaders to ensure that those who had "destroyed" Indian democracy were punished. He asserted that Indian democracy was bigger than any individual.

'Vote chori' was the main issue discussed

Gandhi said the main issue discussed at the INDIA bloc meeting was "vote chori". He alleged that the democratic system had been attacked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Gandhi said the opposition would not "take it lying down" and would continue its fight.

Gandhi says opposition sees new sense of resistance

According to Gandhi, the opposition believes it has been successful in communicating to people that elections are "stolen". He also said there was a new sense of resistance, particularly among young people, against what the opposition considers wrong in the country. Gandhi said the INDIA bloc leaders were confident that they would make "serious changes" in the country over the coming months.

INDIA bloc finalises joint action plan over SIR

Earlier, the INDIA bloc finalised a joint action plan over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue. The plan includes rallies and "save democracy" marches as part of the opposition's campaign. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also said all parties had agreed that elections should be held through ballot papers instead of EVMs.

Mamata says she is facing the most pressure

Sources said Mamata Banerjee told the meeting that she was suffering the most amid the current political situation. Kharge, according to the meeting inputs, responded by saying that Banerjee was also facing humiliation and pressure following her rallies.

The meeting also discussed the need for greater coordination between the INDIA bloc's proposed agitation programme and the Congress' own campaign. According to the information provided, the bloc is planning its first rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1, with further rallies proposed in Mumbai and Kolkata.

Opposition parties discuss joint action over SIR

The SIR exercise has emerged as a major issue for the opposition bloc, which is seeking to coordinate its response and put pressure on the government and Election Commission. The Congress said the opposition parties stood united on the issue and were working towards a joint agitation.

The meeting was attended by leaders of several INDIA bloc constituents, while the DMK and AAP skipped it. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was also absent due to the ongoing Rajya Sabha nomination process in Uttar Pradesh.

The latest meeting follows the previous INDIA bloc meeting held on June 8. At that meeting, members had decided to demand the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-CBSE row and had also discussed writing to the Chief Justice of India over the SIR exercise and allegations of "vote loot".

(With inputs from PTI)

Also read:

Shivraj Singh Chouhan hits out at INDIA bloc, says 'no one ready to accept Rahul Gandhi as leader'