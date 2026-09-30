INDIA bloc to hold 'Save Democracy' march from October 2-8, demands elections through ballot papers

New Delhi:

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc on Wednesday (September 30) announced a series of programmes to protest against the Election Commission over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge saying the Opposition parties would hold a "Save Democracy" march from October 2 to October 8, a march by Opposition MPs to the Election Commission on October 6, and a major rally in Delhi on November 1.

Kharge said representatives of 20 parties participated in the meeting, with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren joining virtually. Kharge said the leaders had reached a "strong consensus" on fighting the battle "unitedly and resolutely". He said, "The discussion lasted for at least three to three-and-a-half hours, with everyone participating. There was a strong consensus on fighting this battle unitedly and resolutely. Valuable suggestions were offered by both Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee, and the leaders from all the parties present here shared their views. I am pleased that everyone agreed to fight this battle with unity and strength."

'Save Democracy' march from October 2-8

Kharge said that the Opposition will organise district-level "Save Democracy" marches and demonstrations outside the offices of district magistrates from October 2 to 8 to inform people about the reasons behind the Opposition's campaign.

He further said all Opposition MPs would march to the Election Commission on October 6. "We had wanted to go today itself, but we decided to fix October 6 as the date to ensure the demonstration is organised properly after gathering the MPs. We will conduct this march involving all Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members, regardless of their party affiliation, who wish to save democracy in this country," Kharge said.

Kharge said that the leaders of the Opposition will also seek an appointment with the President of India in the second week of October to submit a representation.

He said the INDIA bloc will organise five major rallies, with their dates and venues to be announced later. A major rally will be held in Delhi on November 1 to highlight what Kharge described as "vote theft" and issues raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"We will hold major rallies; we will finalise the dates and venues and inform everyone accordingly. We are organizing these five major rallies to unite and convey to the people of the country how the current government operates. A massive rally will take place in Delhi on November 1, starting from here, to highlight issues like vote theft and the various concerns Rahul Gandhi has been raising all along. Initially, people might have dismissed these concerns, but now the full picture has emerged," the Congress chief said.

Kharge said the programmes would involve people, youth, INDIA bloc parties, NGOs and organisations committed to “unity and democracy”.

Elections through ballot papers

The INDIA bloc also decided to appeal to the Supreme Court for an early hearing on all issues related to the SIR exercise. Kharge further said the Opposition would demand that all elections be conducted using ballot papers.

"Modi ji's lies and the actions taken for the sake of elections: first, he looted the people through demonetisation, and now he is effectively imposing a 'vote-ban' [undermining the electoral process]. Demonetisation and 'vote-ban' are merely his methods of snatching away people's rights. That covers our fifth point regarding rallies. Sixthly, we, the leaders of the INDIA alliance, appeal for the expedited hearing and resolution of all cases pending in the Supreme Court so that justice is served to the people. We have collectively decided on these six points," he added.

Opposition collective defenders of the Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a press conference after the INDIA bloc meeting, Rahul Gandhi said the Opposition parties had a "very good discussion" and were united in their concerns over what he described as "the theft of votes".

The Congress MP alleged that the democratic system in India had been "attacked" by the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. "We had a very good discussion. The main issue is the theft of votes. The view of all the parties is that the democratic system of India has been attacked by the BJP, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar ji. We are not going to take it lying down. We are going to ensure that those who have destroyed Indian democracy are punished," he said.

He said there was also a view among the Opposition leaders that they had been successful in communicating to people their allegations that elections were being "stolen" and that Modi and Shah had "destroyed democracy". "There is also a new sense of resistance, particularly among young people, who feel that what is going on in India is wrong and needs to be stopped," Rahul Gandhi said.

He also said opposition leaders were the "collective defenders of the Indian Constitution" and expressed confidence that they would work together to bring "serious changes" in the country over the coming months.

Agitation will be escalated if CEC does not resign: Mamata Banerjee

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging his involvement in what she described as "vote chori" and poll rigging.

Banerjee said the Opposition alliance was united in its fight against what she called a "big scam" involving alleged vote theft. "He must resign immediately," Banerjee said, referring to Kumar, and appealed for the protection of democracy and people's voting rights, which she described as constitutional rights.

"If people are not voting, if their voting is being looted and cheated, then where will the country go?" she said.

Banerjee also warned that the Opposition's agitation would be escalated if Kumar did not resign.

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