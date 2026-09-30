Kharge makes six demands on electoral revision, voter protection at INDIA bloc meeting

New Delhi:

Top leaders of the INDIA bloc met on Wednesday in the national capital to finalise an action plan for a joint agitation over alleged irregularities in the SIR with the Congress asserting that the opposition stands united to protect the Constitution. During the meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge made six demands and said first, the pre-SIR electoral roll to be used for future elections. “Complete transparency in every electoral-roll revision, including constituency-wise and booth-wise information on additions, deletions and corrections,” he said.

Mallikarjun Kharge makes six demands

Secondly, he said due notice, reasons and an effective appeal mechanism should be released before any legitimate voter is removed from the roll.

Thirdly, he said the eligible voters should be protected from exclusion caused by administrative failures, inadequate documentation or lack of awareness.

Fourthly, he said, voting through ballots should be made andatory instead of EVMs.

Fifthly, he added that simple and accessible voter registration should be made mandatory for young citizens, particularly first-time voters.

Sixthly, he demanded institutional accountability from Election Commission that commands confidence across the political spectrum.

Every citizen must have equal voice in choosing the govt: Kharge

In his opening remarks, Kharge said that India is the world’s largest democracy and a nation whose democratic traditions have been built on a simple but profound principle and every citizen must have an equal voice in choosing the government of this country. This is the bedrock of India’s democratic polity, he added.

He said across the country, citizens and political parties are raising grave concerns about functioning of the Election Commission. “For years, we have demanded answers on EVMs. We have raised questions about voter-list manipulation and unexplained changes in electoral rolls. Rahul ji showed it with proof that it was done in Mahadevpura, Aland, Haryana and Maharashtra. In the same manner parties of the INDIA group all raised questions and objections in this regard. But alas all in vain,” he lamented.

Kharge alleges EC did not acknowledge complaints

He said instead of acknowledging our complaints, the Commission looked the other way and in a democracy, institutions must earn public trust through transparency. The meeting of the INDIA bloc comes days after The Indian Express reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders on the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) that they said were issued without their knowledge or recommendation.

Under fire over the issues raised by two of its commissioners over the SIR process, the EC has asserted that differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberations in any institution and all its orders carry full legal sanction and follow established statutory procedures.

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