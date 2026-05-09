The Portal of Force: Disha Patani makes Hollywood debut with Kevin Spacey’s action thriller

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Disha Patani is all set to make her Hollywood debut with The Portal of Force, the first instalment in the Statiguards vs Holiguards Saga. The supernatural action-thriller is directed by Kevin Spacey which marks his return to directing after more than two decades.

The film brings together an international cast featuring Tyrese Gibson, Dolph Lundgren and Patani in key roles. Disha said the film allowed her to explore her craft on a much larger scale while working alongside experienced performers.

What did Disha Patani say on working in an international film

Disha Patani said entering an international production felt both "thrilling and terrifying". According to the actor, she had been eagerly waiting for the trailer release of what she called a very special project.

Speaking about the experience, she said, "Stepping into my first international outing was both thrilling and terrifying, but the scope to explore the craft was massive. Working with an experienced, diverse cast was an education in itself."

She added that storytelling goes beyond language and borders, saying honesty in performances connects universally with audiences. Patani also shared that her long-standing interest in action films made the project especially meaningful, as it gave her the chance to bring her experience from Indian cinema to a global platform.

Trailer reveals Disha Patani's role in 'The Portal of Force'

The trailer for The Portal of Force, released by the makers on Friday, introduces Patani as Jessica. Her character is described as the daughter of rival leaders from the two opposing factions at the centre of the story.

The film follows a secret conflict between the ancient groups known as the Statiguards and the Holiguards. Jessica is presented as a bridge between the two worlds and plays a decisive role in a battle that could shape not only the outcome of the war, but also the future of humanity.

Disha Patani's upcoming projects

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Shahid Kapoor’s O' Romeo in a special appearance, will next be seen in Awarapan 2 alongside Emraan Hashmi which is directed by Nitin Kakkar. The romantic drama film is slated to hit the big screens on the Independence Day weekend, August 14, 2026.

(With PTI Inputs)

Also Read: Awarapan 2 release date out: Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani's film to clash with Lahore 1947