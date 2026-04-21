Awarapan 2 release date out: Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani's film to clash with Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947

New Delhi:

The release date of Emraan Hashmi's much-awaited Awarapan 2 is finally out. The film is a sequel to the 2007 project, co-starring Shriya Saran. Unlike the first part, which was directed by Mohit Suri, Awarapan 2 will be directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqi. The makers also teased partial glimpses of Emraan and Disha from the film.

When is Awarapan 2 releasing?

White pigeons played a key role in the story of Awarapan. This time too, the makers ensured that they blended the new story with nostalgia. A partial glimpse of Disha Patani's hand letting go of a pigeon was first shared. This was followed by a close-up of Emraan Hashmi's hand holding a locket, and a pigeon tattoo was also shared. The film will release on the Independence Day weekend, August 14, 2026, in cinemas. Take a look:

​Talking about the film, producer Vishesh Bhatt, "Awarapan isn't just a movie, it’s a massive emotional experience built for the cinema", he added, "We’ve scaled up the production with breathtaking visuals, yet the soul of the project is still rooted in layered narratives and powerful music. Emraan has channelled Shivam’s trademark angst the moment he arrived on set. Adding Disha Patani to the mix has been transformative, opening up new creative avenues for the story we want to tell."

Awarapan 2 to clash with Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947

Awarapan 2 is currently in its final phase of production in Mumbai and is slated for a worldwide release on August 14, 2026. This sequel also marks Disha Patani’s first collaboration with Vishesh Films, with director Nitin Kakkar and writer Bilal Siddiqui shaping the project. The film is slated to clash with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's Lahore 1947. Backed by Aamir Khan, the film is reportedly slated for release on August 13, 2026. However, an official confirmation from the makers is awaited.

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