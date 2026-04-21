Jr NTR and filmmaker Prashant Neel's film gets a release date, first partial look revealed

New Delhi:

Jr NTR’s upcoming film with director Prashanth Neel is already generating serious box office chatter, even though it is still a while away from release. The collaboration itself has done half the job, as Jr NTR enjoys massive popularity across markets, while Prashanth Neel has delivered some of the biggest theatrical successes in recent years, including Yash’s KGF films. With that kind of track record behind them, expectations were always going to be high, and now, a few official updates have only added to the excitement.

There is also a sense that this film is being positioned as a large-scale theatrical event right from the start. The early material and announcements suggest that the makers are aiming for a wide reach, not just regionally but across the country, which naturally raises its box office prospects.

NTRNeel builds early momentum ahead of first glimpse release

The team recently pushed things further by unveiling a striking poster featuring Jr NTR in a sharp and intense look. Along with it, they confirmed that the film’s first glimpse will be released on May 20, aligning with Jr NTR’s birthday. The film itself is scheduled to hit theatres on June 11, 2027.

At the same time, there has been growing talk around Jr NTR’s physical transformation for the role, with a few visuals already doing the rounds and catching attention. With the first glimpse arriving on May 20, the film is clearly entering an important promotional phase. If the teaser lands well, it could set the tone early and push expectations even higher for what is already being seen as a major 2027 release.

KGF and Salaar set the stage for NTRNeel’s box office expectations

Prashanth Neel has, over the years, built a strong reputation for delivering films that perform big in theatres. KGF and Salaar are clear examples of that, as both films went beyond their core markets and found a much wider audience. That track record naturally adds weight to this project.

With Jr NTR stepping into that space, the expectations feel a notch higher. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, the scale of the film also points towards a full-fledged pan-India release, which usually works in favour of box office numbers.

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