House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 1 X Review: Did the premiere live up to expectations?

New Delhi:

House Of The Dragon Season 3 has returned to OTT, four years after it first premiered in 2022. The first episode is currently streaming in India on JioHotstar and worldwide on HBO, and the show's loyalists have already started to share their reviews of the first episode. For the unversed, the finale episode is scheduled for August 9 and will be released on August 10 in India.

House Of The Dragon Season 3 X Review

The first episode of House Of The Dragon Season 3 is one hour and five minutes long. Titled Salt and Sea, Fire and Blood, the episode is receiving rave reviews on X (formerly Twitter). "House of The Dragon Season 3 just premiered and judging by episode 1, the entire season is gonna be GOLD," wrote a user.

Another penned, "Just finished the first episode of House of Dragon season 3 and already that episode is full of events man this new season looks like it is going to be the greatest of the House of Dragon seasons."

A third user quipped, "It’s official HOUSE OF THE DRAGON season 3 episode one is out. #HBOMAX thanks for this."

Yet another user penned, "House of The Dragon Season 3 Ep 1(HBO Max TV Show):Enjoy it. Try to tame dragon. 2 Royal parent&2 royal kid relationship. Gaining new allies. Big sea battle. Rocky pass& try to get pass it&dealing with weight. Ramming of ships. Dragons fight. Something happen to someone at end."

House of the Dragon Season 3 episode schedule

Quite like the previous season, Season 3 will feature eight episodes. Showrunner Ryan Condal had previously said that the decision to move away from the 10-episode format used in Season 1 was made to create a tighter narrative.

The new season premieres on June 21 in the United States and June 22 in India. New episodes will continue to drop every week.

June 21: Episode 1

June 28: Episode 2

July 5: Episode 3

July 12: Episode 4

July 19: Episode 5

July 26: Episode 6

August 2: Episode 7

August 9: Episode 8

Also read: House Of The Dragon Season 3 Episode 1: Know the exact India release time of the Game of Thrones prequel