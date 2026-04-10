Ramayana: Did you spot Yash's Ravana stepping out of the Pushpak Viman in Ranbir Kapoor's film teaser?

New Delhi:

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 2, producer Namit Malhotra introduced Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama to the world. The film was lauded for its VFX and the intrigue built around characters. Yash plays Ravana in the film, followed by Sai Pallavi, who plays Goddess Sita. Ravie Dubey is Lakshmana in the film. While eagle-eyed fans noticed every detail about the Ramayana teaser, we spotted something different - Yash as Ravana walking out of his Pushpak Viman.

Did you spot Yash in his Pushpak Viman?

At exactly 2 minutes 14 seconds into the Ramayana teaser, you could see Yash as Ravana, towards his Pushpak Viman. A few seconds later, a top shot of the flying chariot is shown. If you look closely, you will spot Yash as Ravana walking out of it. The moment lasts for a brief second before cutting to a different segment.

(Image Source : YT/THE WORLD OF RAMAYANA)Yash as Ravana walking out of his Pushpak Viman

Also, the makers have now released the teaser of Ramayana in a vertical format, accessible for phones. Watch it here:

What did producer Namit Malhotra say about the reactions to the Ramayana teaser?

After the first look release of Ramayana, Namit Malhotra penned a note, extending his gratitude for the reactions to his film. He also mentioned that he is listening to all the feedback closely. "Dear all, The response over the past few days has truly been overwhelming, inspiring, and humbling. Seeing how our Ramayana continues to touch so many hearts across the world fills me with deep humility and joy. I cherish all of the conversations, the excitement, and feedback. This is a story etched in the souls of billions and deserves our utmost care. The many thousands of artists and collaborators who have been working away passionately are enthusiastic and energized to get out there and continue to deliver the absolute best in every department," he said.

He further added, "We’re listening closely, working diligently, and pouring every effort possible into honoring it with the reverence it holds. This is our Ramayana. It belongs to us all, and that shared emotion and massive responsibility to make every Indian proud, is what drives me forward every single day. What you’ve seen so far is just the beginning…we are all striving to bring our epic to life this Diwali on the biggest screens to celebrate our culture and our history."

Ramayana will release globally on Diwali 2026, with Part 2 already in production and planned for Diwali 2027.

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