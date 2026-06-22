Ritabrata Banerjee-led 'real TMC' faction forms new committee, suspends Abhishek Banerjee: Sources

Kolkata:

In a fresh sign of internal turmoil within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), a group led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee on Monday announced the formation of a new committee of what it described as the "real" Trinamool Congress and the suspension of Abhishek Banerjee, who was the party's second-in-command.

According to sources, an 11-member committee was constituted during a closed-door meeting held at a hotel in New Town in Kolkata. Former minister and MLA Arup Roy has been appointed president of the newly formed National Working Committee of "real" TMC. Sources further claimed that the faction passed a resolution suspending Abhishek Banerjee from the party.

The move marked the most direct organisational challenge yet to party chief and founder chairperson Mamata Banerjee, whose authority over the organisation has come under increasing strain, following successive rebellions within the party's legislative and parliamentary wings after the TMC's defeat in the assembly elections.

Mamata Banerjee's picture was not used in meeting

The meeting was attended by around 60 to 70 former and current councillors, along with several senior leaders. Among those present were former state minister Javed Khan, Arup Roy, and a number of councillors from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, sources said.

According to attendees, the Trinamool Congress name, party symbol, portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, and B R Ambedkar adorned the stage. Notably absent were photographs of Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who have long been the central faces of the party.

Furthermore, sources said that this secret meeting led to a decision to take strict action against Abhishek Banerjee in the coming days.

Meeting was convey to address constitutional crisis

The rebel camp claimed the meeting was convened to address what it termed a "constitutional crisis" within the organisation.

Addressing the session, Ritabrata Banerjee argued that the party's constitution mandated the formation of a national working committee every three years and that the last such panel had been constituted in February 2022. "The organisational structure was not renewed after the expiry of its tenure. Therefore, it became necessary to initiate the process of reconstituting the party's national leadership," a leader present at the meeting quoted Banerjee as saying.

The organisational exercise comes amid a deepening crisis within the TMC, which has witnessed an unprecedented split in its elected ranks since losing power in West Bengal after 15 years.

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