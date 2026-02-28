Iran-Israel conflict: Air India, Indigo suspend flights to West Asia

New Delhi:

Major Indian carriers IndiGo and Air India suspended flights to West Asia amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. Air India Express has also suspended all westbound international flights due to the developing situation in parts of the Gulf region, a company spokesperson said. The airline stated that the safety and security of its guests and crew remain its highest priority and that it is closely monitoring the evolving situation. Israel-US attack Iran LIVE: Explosions heard in Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Dubai; Burj Khalifa evacuated

“In view of the developing situation in parts of the Gulf Region, Air India Express has suspended all westbound international flights. The safety and security of our guests and crew remain our highest priority. We continue to closely monitor the evolving situation and will proactively review and adjust our operations as necessary. Our teams are extending all possible support and assistance to impacted guests. Impacted guests are being notified directly on their registered contact details. Guests are advised to check their flight status on airindiaexpress.com and ensure their contact information is up to date. For change and cancellation waivers on impacted flights, guests may visit the ‘Manage Booking’ section on our website or Chat with Tia on WhatsApp at +91 6360012345. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our guests during this time,” said An Air India Express Spokesperson.

Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended all flights following the closure of Qatari airspace amid escalating regional tensions.

The Syrian Civil Aviation Authority has announced the temporary closure of part of the country’s airspace. In a statement, the authority said the southern air corridors will be shut from Saturday at 12:00pm (0900 GMT) for a duration of 12 hours.

Loud explosions were reported in Dubai on Saturday, prompting the evacuation of the Burj Khalifa. Blasts were also reported in Riyadh. Two residents of Abu Dhabi told AFP they heard the explosions near areas hosting US personnel.

According to Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency, Iranian forces have targeted multiple military installations across the Gulf region, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, and the US Fifth Fleet base in Manama.

Israel launched an attack on Iran early Saturday, triggering fresh tensions in the region. Thick smoke was seen rising from an explosion in downtown Tehran, Iran’s capital, according to witnesses. Iranian state television confirmed that a blast had taken place but did not provide further details about the damage or possible casualties. There was no immediate official statement from the Iranian government. The explosion comes at a time when tensions are already high between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s nuclear program.

