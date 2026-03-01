Explosion near Dubai's Burj Khalifa amid Israel-Iran conflict: Is world's tallest building insured?

Dubai:

A fresh video on social media showed an explosion and smoke near the world's tallest building in Dubai as Iran retaliated against the US and Israeli strikes. Black smoke was seen rising in a distant video soon after an Iranian drone was reportedly spotted near the Burj Khalifa. However, it is not clear if the iconic Dubai skyscraper was the target of an attack and if it suffered any damage. Notably, the building was evacuated earlier in the day as explosions rang through other parts of the city.

Standing 828-metre-tall in the heart of Dubai, Burj Khalifa is worth an estimated $1.5 billion. Overlooking the Dubai cityscape and the Arabian Gulf, the world’s tallest toweer draws millions of visitors every year to its observation decks on the 124th, 125th, and 148th floors.

Is Dubai's Burj Khalifa insured?

It should be noted that the tallest skyscraper is insured for roughly $1.5 billion for its developer, Emaar Properties, which covers its main structure, while individual apartments, hotel interiors, and offices have been separately insured by their owners.

It is significant to note that large flagship Emaar properties in Dubai are explicitly insured for political violence, including sabotage and terrorism, malicious damage, riots, civil commotion, invasion, acts of foreign enemies, hostilities whether war be declared or not, civil war, rebellion, revolution, coup d'état, insurrection or mutiny and war.

Dubai faces brunt of conflict as Iran vows decisive response

Amid escalating tension in the Middle East, Dubai has been one of the major cities in the Gulf region that felt the brunt of conflict as Iran vowed a "decisive response" against the strikes. Earlier in the day, Iran carried out attacks targeting locations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, as well as Doha in Qatar and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

Iran's Defence Minister killed in Israeli attacks: Reports

Iran's Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour are believed to have been killed in Israeli attacks, two sources familiar with Israel's military operations and one regional source said.

The development comes as the US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, with President Donald Trump calling on the Iranian public to "seize control of your destiny" and rise up against the Islamic leadership that has ruled the nation since 1979.

Some of the first strikes appeared to hit areas around the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Iranian media reported strikes nationwide. Smoke could be seen rising from the capital.

