Burj Khalifa attacked by Iran? Smoke seen near world's tallest building | VIDEO

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: ,Updated:

A video has gone viral in which an explosion could be seen near the Burj Khalifa, world's tallest building. Iran has been targeting US bases in the region after Washington struck Tehran on Saturday.

Smoke rises from near Burj Khalifa.
Dubai:

Iran on Saturday reacted strongly to the strikes by the United States (US) and Israel, launching multiple airstrikes targeting American bases in the region. Dubai was one of the prime targets for Iran, as it targeted multiple place there. 

Amid all this, a video is also gone viral on social media, showing an explosion and smoke near the iconic Burj Khalifa, which is the tallest building in the world. According to reports, an Iranian drone was spotted near the tower but it is not clear the iconic building was its target or not.

It must be noted that India TV Digital cannot verify the veracity of the video. Following this, Burj Khalifa, which rises 828 metres above the skyline of Dubai and is valued at an estimated USD 1.5 billion, was evacuated by authorities as a precautionary measure.

UAE warns Iran, says situation under control

As Iran struck Dubai using its drones and missiles, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) warned Tehran but asserted that the situation is under control. It also said that multiple Iranian drones and missiles were intercepted by UAE's defence forces, which were successfully neutralised.

UAE's defence ministry said the country has the "right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, citizens and residents, and to safeguard its sovereignty, security and stability".

Several other Gulf nations have also criticised the Iranian strikes, calling for an urgent need to de-escalate things. Even Iran has said that it wants to de-escalate things, and thus, it has targeted only US bases in the region. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that a regime change is impossible in his country, but said the US can contact him if it wants peace.

"We were able to address serious questions related to Iran’s nuclear program. We obviously have differences, but we resolved some of those differences, and we decided to continue in order to resolve the rest of questions," he told NBC News in an interview. 

