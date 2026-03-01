Explosions reported near Dubai International Airport, Burj Khalifa as Iran widens retaliatory strikes

New Delhi:

Explosions were reported near Dubai International Airport and the Burj Khalifa district as Iran’s widening retaliation in the Middle East conflict appeared to spill deeper into the Gulf. The developments, emerging amid escalating tensions involving Israel and the United States, have placed regional capitals on high alert and triggered fresh concerns over aviation and security stability.

Recent blasts have been heard in Dubai just hours after Iran promised its 'most ferocious’ retaliation against US and Israeli installations following the deaths of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family in strikes conducted jointly by the US and Israel.

What began as a confrontation between Israel and Iran now appears to be widening into a broader regional flashpoint. Reports of explosions near Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, one of the world’s most recognisable landmarks, have added a dramatic Gulf dimension to an already volatile situation. Iran’s alleged strikes were not limited to the UAE. Reports suggest US military installations in Kuwait and Erbil were also targeted.

Why Dubai is suddenly in focus

The UAE is not formally part of the Israel–Iran conflict. However, it hosts US military infrastructure and logistical facilities, which analysts say could make it vulnerable during periods of escalation. Dubai is also one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs. Even unconfirmed security incidents in the emirate can have immediate ripple effects across global travel, trade and markets. Authorities have reportedly heightened surveillance and emergency preparedness measures, though official confirmations remain limited.

US bases in Kuwait and Erbil targeted

According to regional media reports, Iranian forces also struck a US military base in Kuwait and an American installation in Erbil, in northern Iraq. If verified, this marks a significant expansion of the theatre of conflict. Targeting US facilities suggests Tehran’s strategy may be aimed at deterring Washington’s involvement while signalling its ability to project force beyond its borders. Defence analysts warn that any confirmed casualties at US bases could sharply escalate the crisis.