Dubai airport shut, Burj Khalifa evacuated as Iran retaliates after US-Israel strikes | Updates

Dubai:

The flight operations at the Dubai International Airport were suspended on Saturday after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following a joint strike by Israel and the United States (US). In a statement, officials said the decision was taken in view of the safety of the passengers, adding that it will keep providing further updates after monitoring the situation.

The Dubai International Airport is considered to be the busiest airport in the world.

"Dubai Airports confirms that all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time and to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest updates regarding their flights. We appreciate the cooperation of our guests," the statement read.

Grim situation across UAE

The situation has remained grim in Dubai, with the government asking people to stay inside and remain vigilant. The iconic Burj Khalifa was also evacuated by authorities as a precautionary measure. In neighbouring Abu Dhabi, Iranian strikes killed at least one person, drawing sharp reaction from the UAE. The gulf nation has warned Iran and said it would take all necessary steps to maintain its security.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), which has a headquarter in Dubai, is also working on alternate flight plans for players and officials who are returning following the T20 World Cup, which is being held in India. "The International Cricket Council (ICC) is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East and has activated comprehensive contingency plans to safeguard the travel, logistics and well-being of all stakeholders associated with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, currently underway in India and Sri Lanka," the ICC statement read.

India cancels flights, issues advisory

As the situation deteriorates in the Mideast, India is constantly monitoring the situation. Following Iranian strikes in the UAE, India has issued an advisory for its people there, asking them to remain vigilant and avoid all unnecessary travel. India has said that it is constantly monitoring the situation in the Middle East.

Additionally, many airlines, including Air India, have cancelled their flights to and from the Gulf region. The Air India said it has cancelled flights to and from Abu Dhabi, UAE (AUH), Dammam, Saudi Arabia (DMM), Doha, Qatar (DOH), Dubai, UAE (DXB), Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (JED), Muscat, Oman (MCT), Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (RUH), and Tel Aviv, Israel (TLV).