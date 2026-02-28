'Operation Roaring Lion': Israel releases first video of strikes on Iran | WATCH

Tel Aviv:

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday released a footage showing its strikes on Iran, which has dramatically escalated the situation in the Middle East. The video was shared on micro-blogging website X (formerly Twitter) that showed the moment the United States (US) and Israel conducted strikes on Iran.

However, it is not clear where the strikes were conducted that were shown in the video. "WATCH: IDF strikes hundreds of targets in western Iran as part of Operation Roaring Lion," the IDF posted on X, while sharing the video.

The US and Israel are against Iran's nuclear missile programme, which they have claimed is aimed at making nuclear weapons. The US and Iran were also engaged in talks, which have likely failed, as the two sides have refused to accept the demands put forth by the other sides.

Earlier, President Donald Trump had warned Iran of strikes if the demands were not met. Saturday's strikes should be considered as part of the failed negotiations. According to Iran, the strikes have claimed the lives of at least 40 people, mostly students, after a school was hit in Minab in southern part of the country.

Khamenei's office targeted, Iran vows to defend homeland

Reports have suggested that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office was also targeted in the strikes. However, no official confirmation has been made on this yet, and there are no details about the whereabouts of the Iranian Supreme Leader.

Iran has now vowed a strong response to the strikes and called on its people to protect the homeland. "Just as we were prepared for negotiations, we are more ready than ever to defend the essence of Iran. The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond to the aggressors with authority," the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Iran has also targeted multiple US bases in the region, including those in Bahrain and Qatar. Missile strikes were also reported in Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with reports claiming that the Burj Khalifa has been evacuated as a safety precaution. Some reports have claimed that Saudi Arabia was also targeted in Iranian missile strikes, but no official confirmation is there on this yet.