CBSE postpones class 10 and 12 board exams in Gulf amid Iran-Israel conflict chaos

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed Class X and Class XII exams originally set for Monday (March 2), across key Middle East centers including Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE. Citing the "current situation" sparked by US-Israel strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliatory missile exchanges, the board prioritizes student safety amid closed airspaces, explosions and military alerts.

Affected students and exam centers

Tens of thousands of Indian expatriate students, many children of Gulf workers, face disruptions at dozens of international schools from Dubai to Doha. These exams, critical for college admissions, now hang in limbo as families shelter amid blackouts and travel bans, with some regions declaring emergencies.

War disrupts academic lifelines

The move follows Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's confirmed death, IRGC threats of massive offensives, and Trump's warnings of unprecedented US retaliation, sending oil prices soaring and economies reeling. Gulf hosts, home to 18 million Indians, assured New Delhi of community protection, but escalating blasts in Qatar, UAE and beyond forced CBSE's hand.

Next steps and rescheduling ahead

CBSE promised swift revised dates via official channels, urging calm while advising students to monitor updates. Schools will communicate locally, with remote learning as a stopgap.