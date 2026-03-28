‘Troops will leave in coffins': Iranian daily's cover picture has a stark warning against US ground invasion

Tehran:

Iran’s English-language daily Tehran Times carried a stark warning to Washington on Saturday, as reports emerged that the United States is gearing up for a ground invasion of Iran, sending 3,500 troops to the Middle East.

Its front page headline read, "Welcome To Hell”, alongside a warning that any US troops entering Iranian soil would "leave only in a coffin".

The messaging comes amid reports that Washington may be weighing the deployment of up to 10,000 additional troops to the region, fuelling speculation that the conflict could escalate into a possible ground operation inside Iran.

Earlier, the US Central Command said around 3,500 American troops had arrived in the Middle East.

"The America-class amphibious assault ship serves as the flagship for the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group / 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit composed of about 3,500 Sailors and Marines, in addition to transport and strike fighter aircraft, as well as amphibious assault and tactical assets," the post read.

Tensions high, US mulls Iran ground offensive

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the proposed troop reinforcement would provide Donald Trump with a broader range of military options as the conflict in West Asia continues to expand. The additional forces would join thousands of Marines and paratroopers who had already moved closer to the region following US-Israeli strikes on Iran that began on February 28.

While Trump has repeatedly said that Iran is engaged in peace talks with Washington and has downplayed the likelihood of a ground invasion, the latest military planning reports have raised questions about how far the conflict could escalate.

The exact deployment locations remain unclear, but reports suggest the troops could be positioned within operational reach of Iranian territory and key strategic sites such as Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf.

Iran signals wider retaliation

Iran has indicated that any direct US ground incursion would trigger a broader regional response. An Iranian official said earlier this week that Tehran could activate its Houthi allies in Yemen, potentially resuming attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and opening a new front in the conflict, posing further risks to global trade and energy routes.

The warning comes at a time when the Strait of Hormuz remains under strain, making any escalation into the Red Sea or along Iran’s coastline particularly significant.

In a parallel development, Trump said on Friday that talks aimed at ending the conflict were "going very well" and announced he was delaying a previously set deadline for potential further strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure.

However, developments on the ground suggest a contrasting reality, with tensions continuing to escalate.

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