Iran 'targets and destroys' Ukraine's anti-drone system depot in Dubai; Kyiv denies claims

Dubai:

After refusing to accept the US proposal to end all hostilities in the Middle East, Iran on Saturday continued to target American bases in the Gulf, particularly those in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It even claimed that has "targeted and destroyed" a Ukrainian anti-drone system depot in Dubai, which Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that was used by American forces.

"As the hideouts of American commanders and soldiers in Dubai were targeted," Iran’s military central operational command Khatam Al-Anbiya was quoted as saying by AFP. "Ukrainian anti-drone system depot that was located in Dubai to assist the US military ... was targeted and destroyed."

However, Ukraine was quick to deny the Iranian claims, calling them a "disinformation and lies". The American forces and the Dubai authorities or UAE's Defence Ministry are also yet to clarify the Iranian claims.

"This is a lie, we officially refute this information. The Iranian regime often conducts such disinformation operations, and in this it is no different from the Russians," Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Georgiy Tykhy was quoted by Türkiye Today as saying.

Zelenskyy's meet with UAE president

The Iranian claims and Kyiv's denial have come on a day when Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Dubai where he met his Emirati counterpart Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. According to Zelenskyy, he and Al Nahyan discussed the situation in the Middle East, closure of Strait of Hormuz, and the Iranian strikes that have "affected global oil supplies".

He said the two sides have agreed to cooperate in the field of security and defence, and the details will be finalised soon. Many analysts say that Ukraine has best anti-drone defence systems in the world, and the UAE is looking to use Ukraine's expertise in this field to counter Iran, which has launched a barrage of drones and missiles since the beginning of the conflict with the US and Israel on February 28.

"Ukrainians have developed an appropriate protection system that delivers a significant interception rate against enemy drones and missiles. This systematic approach and integration of experience is exactly what we are offering to our partners," Zelenskyy said in an X (formerly Twitter) post.