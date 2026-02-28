Luxury hotel in Dubai on fire after Iranian strikes; four injured | VIDEO

Dubai:

As many as four people were injured in a fire that broke out at a luxury hotel in Dubai's Palm Jumeirah area following Iran's missile strikes in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in response to the join strikes by the United States (US) and Israel on Saturday.

Videos have also gone viral on micro-blogging website X (which was previously called Twitter), showing the massive fire and the subsequent smoke that was rising from the blaze. In the video, authorities could be seen at the spot, trying to bring the blaze under control.

"Dubai authorities confirm that an incident occurred in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately and the site has been secured. Dubai Civil Defence has confirmed that the resulting fire is now under control. Four individuals sustained injuries and have been transferred to medical facilities," Dubai Media Office Xed.

"The safety and wellbeing of residents and visitors remain the highest priority. Authorities continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard the public. The public is urged to remain calm, rely solely on verified information from official sources," it added.

The Iranian strikes have also forced the authorities to shut all operations at the Dubai International Airport, which is the busiest airport in the entire world. In addition to this, the iconic Burj Khalifa was also evacuated by the authorities as a precautionary measure.