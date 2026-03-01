Iran unfurls red flag over iconic mosque - what it means

Tehran:

In an unprecedented development, Iran has unfurled a red flag over an iconic Shi'ite mosque - Jamkaran Mosque in the city of Qom. The flag was unfurled as a symbolic gesture that the country was prepared for a war in the aftermath of the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by the joined forces of US and Israel.

The red flag in Shi'ite tradition symbolizes 'blood spilled unjustly' and serves as a call to avenge a person who is slain. According to various reports, a red flag has also been raised in several other cities including the capital Tehran. US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: 'Killed 40 Iranian commanders in just 1 minute,' claims Israel

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian is addressing the nation. In a televised statement,President Pezeshkian was heard saying, "Iran's armed forces will continue to strike hard and destroy the military bases of our enemies." "The martyrdom of our leader was a culmination of years of sacrifice," the president said.

The country's Revolutionary Guards vowed to severely punish the “murderers” of supreme leader Ali Khamenei. The IRGC promised its "most-intense offensive operation ever," retaliating for alleged joint US-Israeli strikes that killed Khamenei and others.

Meanwhile, former Iran President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was killed in a strike by Israeli Air Force on Saturday, according to media reports. Along with Ahmadinejad, many of his close advisers and bodyguards were also killed in the Israeli strikes.

Israel on Sunday continued its attack on Iran, targeting the Islamic Republic's army headquarters in Tehran, destroying several of its fighter aircraft. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have targeted the Basij forces headquarters and also the Tabriz airport that destroyed at least two Iranian F-5 and F-4 fighter jets.

"Two F5 and F4 fighter jets at the airport of Tabriz in western Iran, as the jets were prepared for takeoff. The strike was conducted to degrade the Iranian Air Force’s activities and to further expand the degradation of their aerial defense," said the IDF on X (previously Twitter), while sharing a video of the strike.

Also Read: