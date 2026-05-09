India gets new Navy chief, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan appointed next Chief of Naval Staff

New Delhi:

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan has been appointed as the next Chief of Naval Staff and will assume office on May 31. He is currently serving as the Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of the Western Naval Command in Mumbai.

Vice Admiral Swaminathan will succeed the incumbent Navy chief and is set to serve till December 31, 2028.

An accomplished officer of the Indian Navy, Vice Admiral Swaminathan was commissioned into the force on July 1, 1987. Over the course of his distinguished career, he has specialised in Communication and Electronic Warfare and has held several key operational and leadership appointments.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, the Joint Services Command and Staff College in Shrivenham, United Kingdom, the College of Naval Warfare in Karanja, and the United States Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.

With decades of experience in naval operations and strategic leadership, Vice Admiral Swaminathan is expected to steer the Indian Navy through a crucial phase of modernisation and maritime security challenges.