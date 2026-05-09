Who is Lieutenant General NS Raja? All about India's next Chief of Defence Staff

New Delhi:

The Government of India has appointed Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). He will take over from General Anil Chauhan, who is scheduled to complete his tenure on May 30.

Lt Gen Subramani is currently serving as the Military Adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat, a role he assumed on September 1, 2025.

Earlier, he served as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff from July 1, 2024 to July 31, 2025. He also headed the Central Command as the General Officer Commanding in Chief from March 2023 to June 2024.

Commissioned into The Garhwal Rifles in December 1985, Lt Gen Subramani has served in the Indian Army for more than 37 years. During his long and distinguished career, he has operated across diverse terrains and conflict zones and has held several key Command, Staff and Instructional appointments.

He is widely recognised for his expertise in operational matters related to both the Western and Northern borders.

Lt Gen Subramani is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy. He has also undergone advanced training at the Joint Services Command and Staff College in Bracknell, United Kingdom, and the National Defence College in New Delhi.

In addition to his military training, he holds a Master of Arts degree from King’s College London and an MPhil in Defence Studies from Madras University.

For his distinguished service, Lt Gen Subramani has been conferred with several prestigious honours, including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.

His appointment comes at a significant time as India continues to strengthen military integration and modernisation under the CDS framework.

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