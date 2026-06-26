Trump warns Europe of 100 per cent tariffs over digital tax plan; is another trade war brewing?

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Friday warned that any country imposing a tax on digital services provided by American companies would face a 100 per cent tariff on exports to the United States. The warning comes as several European nations are reportedly considering the rollout of new digital service taxes targeting large US technology firms. In a post on social media, Trump criticised what he described as the "imminent" move by European countries to introduce taxes on American companies. He said Washington would respond immediately with sweeping tariffs on goods imported from countries that proceed with such measures.

Trump issues strong warning on social media

Making his position clear, Trump wrote, "Please let this statement serve to represent that any Country that imposes such a Tax will immediately be met with a 100 per cent TARIFF on any and all Goods sent to the United States of America." He also stated that the proposed tariff policy would override any trade arrangements that may have been negotiated earlier. According to Trump, the measure would apply to every country introducing such a digital tax, although his remarks specifically focused on European nations.

(Image Source : TRUTH SOCIAL )Donald Trump's post on Truth Social.

Digital tax dispute threatens fresh trade tensions

As per reports, Trump's latest warning signals the possibility of renewed trade tensions between the United States and Europe. Several countries have been exploring digital services taxes to ensure that multinational technology companies contribute taxes in markets where they generate significant revenue. The issue has remained a major point of disagreement between Washington and several European governments, with US administrations arguing that such taxes disproportionately target American technology giants.

Why digital services taxes remain controversial

Digital services taxes are generally imposed on revenues earned by large technology companies from online advertising, digital marketplaces and other internet-based services within a country. The taxes are usually structured to apply only to the world’s largest and most established tech companies, like Meta, Alphabet and Amazon, which are US-based firms. The United States has consistently opposed these taxes, maintaining that they unfairly impact American firms. On the other hand, several countries argue that existing international tax rules have not kept pace with the digital economy and need to be updated to ensure fair taxation.

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