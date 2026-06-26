Sanjay Nirupam claims 15-16 MLAs of Uddhav Sena ready to join Shinde faction soon

Mumbai:

Amid rebellion in the Uddhav Sena, Sanjay Nirupam on Friday claimed that 15 to 16 MLAs from Uddhav Thackeray's faction would soon join Eknath Shinde's party. Sanjay Nirupam said, "This is our Operation Tiger in Nagpur. Hundreds of people are joining the Shiv Sena under Shinde's leadership every day. Shinde's leadership is very engaging. He communicates directly with each worker. Development is his main agenda. He is very accessible to people. That's why workers like him."

Party workers express disbelief in Uddhav’s leadership: Nirupam

When Sanjay Nirupam was asked how many MLAs from Uddhav Thackeray's party are in contact with him, he replied that in 2022, under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, the Shiv Sena saw a revolt, in which approximately 40 of them left together. They all expressed disbelief in Uddhav Thackeray's leadership. This was because they abandoned Hindutva and subsequently abandoned the Shiv Sena chief's ideology and joined forces with the Congress. This trend has continued since 2022. And now 15-16 of Uddhav's MLAs are in touch with the Shinde faction.

Sanjay Nirupam further stated that every day, UBT officials are leaving their positions across Maharashtra and joining Shinde faction. “The reason they are joining our party is because they believe in the Shiv Sena chief's ideas, and our Shiv Sena is aligned with his ideas. I'm talking about Uddhav Thackeray's party. We're also in touch from there. Of the 20 UBT MLAs, 15-16 are ready to join our party.” he said.

Here’s what Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant said

Apart from him, Maharashtra's Industries Minister Uday Samant noted that a meeting of all Maha Vikas Aghadi MLAs held two or three days ago saw the absence of 23 to 24 legislators. He stated that while the details regarding who is in contact, who might join, and who is coming or going remain confidential, the information will be revealed when the time is right.

Maharashtra's Minister of State for Finance, Ashish Jaiswal, stated that while there is a continuous influx of members into the Shiv Sena—and no outflow from their side—the party will gradually grow to become the largest one in Maharashtra. He predicted that in the future, the Shiv Sena would remain united under Shinde's leadership and emerge as a big party.

It should be noted that the office-bearers and workers from all three Maha Vikas Aghadi parties joined the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) in Nagpur on Friday. This induction took place in the presence of Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant, Minister of State for Finance Ashish Jaiswal, and former MP and current MLA Krupal Tumane.

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