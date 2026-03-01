China, North Korea's first reaction on Khamenei's death: 'Attacks on Iran are a violation of sovereignty'

Tehran:

China and North Korea has condemned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. China's foreign ministry in a statement said, "killing of Iran’s supreme leader is a grave violation of Iran’s sovereignty and security. It tramples on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and basic norms in international relations. China firmly opposes and strongly condemns it."

"We urge for an immediate stop to the military operations, no further escalation of the tense situation and joint effort to maintain peace and stability in the Middle East and the world at large," the ministry in a statement said. US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: 'Killed 40 Iranian commanders in just 1 minute,' claims Israel

North Korea in a statement said that attacks on Iran are a 'violation of national sovereignty'.

How global powers reacted?

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said killing of Iran's Supreme Leader is a 'cynical murder' that violates 'all standards of human morality and international law'. Meanwhile, in a statement, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has urged US and Iran to resume talks. We condemn Iranian attacks on countries in the region in the strongest terms. Iran must refrain from indiscriminate military strikes," they said. "Ultimately, the Iranian people must be allowed to determine their future,” they said '

Saudi Arabia and Gulf nations respond

Saudi Arabia strongly condemned what it described as Iranian assaults on the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan, calling them a breach of sovereignty.

The Kingdom confirmed it fully stands by those countries and warned of the “dire consequences of continued breach of sovereignty and violating international principles.” It also urged the international community to take measures against actions that it said are undermining regional stability and security.

France warns of escalation

France, which maintains military bases and a regular presence in the Middle East, called on its citizens in the region to exercise extreme caution.

Junior Defence Minister Alice Rufo told France-2 television that a military escalation is underway.

“It’s not the time for negotiations. We are in a situation of war,” she said, comparing the situation to the 12-day war in June.

She added that France’s priority is the protection of its citizens and its forces stationed in the region.

Also Read: