Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant shot dead in West Bengal's Madhyamgram

New Delhi:

In a shocking development, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath was shot dead in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Wednesday night, police said. The PA was shot at close range by three unidentified assailants, who fled the scene immediately after carrying out the attack, in the Madhyamgram area.

The incident occurred less than 48 hours after the Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, suffered a major electoral defeat at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Three rounds were fired

Rath, who served as the executive assistant to the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, was allegedly targeted on a public road.

According to initial inputs, the incident involved an exchange of fire in which at least three rounds were reportedly fired before Rath was fatally shot. He sustained multiple bullet injuries in the attack and was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.

According to eyewitnesses, PA Rath was with a group of people when a bike-borne assailant opened fire, discharging three rounds. He was shot at point-blank range, with the gun pressed against the car window.

The incident has triggered panic across the locality and raised serious concerns over the law and order situation in the region.

A large police contingent reached the spot soon after the incident and launched a probe. The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.

Senior officers are monitoring the situation, and efforts are underway to identify and trace those involved in the shooting.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Rahul Sinha alleged that there was a conspiracy to kill Suvendu Adhikari and demanded strict action against those responsible.

"We have been preaching peace, but TMC has made the biggest blunder," newly elected BJP MLA Tarunjyoti Tewari said.

No arrests had been made till the filing of this report.

Further details were awaited.

BJP worker killed in Bengal's Newtown

Amidst the wave of political change in West Bengal, the cycle of violence following the election results shows no signs of abating. Earlier on Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was accused of murdering a BJP worker in the Rajarhat-Newtown assembly constituency. It is alleged that TMC supporters, frustrated by their electoral defeat, were responsible for killing the BJP worker.

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