BCCI announces schedule for India Women, India A, and India U19 bilateral series

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule and venues for the India senior women's teams, as well as India A and India U19. The Indian women's team will be playing against Zimbabwe for the first time in an international match.

The India vs Zimbabwe women's series will comprise three T20Is and three ODIs. India have never travelled to Zimbabwe for bilateral games, and neither Zimbabwe have come to India. This series will feature three T20Is and as many ODIs. Moreover, India's men's A team will be in action in a multi-format team against Australia A at home. This tour will comprise two multi-dayers and three One-dayers. The U19 team will host Australia for three one-dayers and two multi-dayers.

"The schedule features a line-up of multi-format contests with India set to host Australia A (Men and Women), England A Women, Zimbabwe Women, Australia U19 Men, England U19 Women and Sri Lanka Women U19 during the upcoming domestic season," the BCCI said in a statement.

India women's A team and U19 side also in action

Meanwhile, the Women's A team and the U19 side will also be in action along with their senior compatriots. The Women's A team will host Australia Women's A side for three T20 matches, three One-dayers and one multi-day game. England Women's A team will also travel to India for the same format of the tour.

The Indian Women's U19 team will also host Sri Lanka Women's U19 side for three T20s and three One-dayers, while the England Women's U19 team will also play five T20s later.

The India U19 Women’s team will also host England U19 Women for a five-match T20 series in Baroda and Surat in November and December 2026. Earlier in the season, the team will take on Sri Lanka Women U19 in a six-match white-ball series across Chennai and Puducherry in June and July 2026.

Check the detailed schedule here

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