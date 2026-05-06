KSCA reacts to stripping away of IPL 2026 final from Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium

New Delhi:

The Karnataka State Cricket Association reacted to the shift of the Indian Premier League 2026 playoffs and final away from Bengaluru's M.Chinnaswamy Stadium to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Bengaluru was set to host the final of the tournament on the merit of the RCB winning the 2025 edition; however, the BCCI shifted the playoffs and the final away from the venue. "Bengaluru was originally designated to host the Final. However, owing to certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of BCCI's established guidelines and protocols, the venue has been shifted and reassigned," the BCCI said in an official release on Wednesday, May 6.

KSCA 'disappointed' to lose final to Ahmedabad

The KSCA expressed its 'disappointment' with the stripping away of the playoff matches. Traditionally, one of the playoffs and the final takes place at the home of the previous winner; in this case, it should have been in Bengaluru, but the BCCI opted for Ahmedabad due to the above-mentioned reason.

"At the outset, KSCA expresses its disappointment that the IPL Playoff matches have been allotted to other centres. KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad was in touch with the BCCI in this regard and had also formally conveyed KSCA's preparedness, willingness, and keen interest in hosting the IPL Playoffs at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium," said Vinay Mruthyunjaya, KSCA's official spokesperson.

"Despite our preparedness and willingness to host the Playoffs, we understand that the BCCI has taken a decision to allot these matches to other venues. While the specific reasons for the same have not been formally communicated to KSCA, we fully respect the prerogative and decision-making authority of the BCCI in this regard," he added.

KSCA prepared to host matches at all levels: Mruthyunjaya

Despite the non-allocation of IPL play-off matches, Mruthyunjaya reiterated that the KSCA is now "fully prepared" to host matches at all levels. "KSCA would like to reiterate that it remains fully prepared to host matches of national and international importance and will continue to extend its fullest support and cooperation to the BCCI, franchises, government authorities, and all stakeholders for the successful conduct of cricketing events in India," he said.

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