IPL 2026 playoffs schedule announced; Ahmedabad to host summit clash

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 is moving towards its final stages. The race for the playoffs is heating up, and the top four are beginning to take shape. However, no side has yet secured its place in the knockout stages of the tournament; the race, on the other hand, has been getting intense.

With the race heating up, the IPL has come forward and announced the schedule of the playoffs as well. Qualifier 1 of the tournament will be played on May 26 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. The action will then move towards New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, which will host the Eliminator on May 27. Qualifier 2 will be played on May 29, with the final slated to be held on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It is interesting to note that the first qualifier will be played between the sides that are placed in the top two at the end of the group stage. The winner of the clash will move on to the final, whereas the loser will go down to Qualifier 2.

The eliminator of the tournament will see the third and fourth-placed teams clash for a place in the second qualifier. The loser will be eliminated, whereas the winner will take on the side that lost the first qualifier in Qualifier 2. The winner of the second qualifier will move on to the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31.

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Several sides remain in the running for a playoff spot

It is worth noting that while the IPL 2026 group stage is approaching its latter stages, it has not yet been made clear which side will finish in the top four. Punjab Kings currently lead the charts with 13 points.

However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru in second, Sunrisers Hyderabad in third, Rajasthan Royals in fourth, and Gujarat Titans in fifth all have 12 points to their name, and a single win could propel them into first place. Furthermore, Chennai Super Kings in sixth have 10 points and are making up for their earlier hiccups in the tournament.

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