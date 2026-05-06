Arsenal qualify for UEFA Champions League final after 20 years, brush past Atletico Madrid in historic clash

New Delhi:

Arsenal have scripted history and have managed to reach the UEFA Champions League final for the first time in 20 years. The side, coached by Mikel Arteta, defeated Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of the tournament, registering a 2-1 aggregate score against the Spanish side.

It is worth noting that the first leg of the semi-final between the two sides ended at 1-1, and Arsenal registered a brilliant win at the Emirates as Bukayo Saka won the game for the Gunners, fulfilling the lifelong dream of millions of Arsenal fans.

This is only the second time that Arsenal have reached the final of the UEFA Champions League in their history. The last time they did ended in heartbreak for them, as Barcelona defeated them in the summit clash of the tournament. In 2026, they will be taking on either PSG or Bayern Munich in the final.

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Declan Rice reflected on his side’s performance

After the game, Arsenal’s star midfielder Declan Rice came forward and talked about his side’s performance in the game. He opined that it cannot be underestimated what Arsenal have done in the Champions League in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

“I don’t think you can underestimate what we’ve done in this competition up to this point. We’ve every right to celebrate, it’s such a big moment. The Champions League is the most prestigious tournament and it’s a proud moment for the club and the boys,” Rice told Amazon Prime.

“Where this club’s come from in the last few years, with the narrow losses we’ve had in the Premier League and going out of cup competitions, these things can hurt you. The manager’s taken full control, we’ve kept building and adding good quality to the squad. We’ve kept pushing each other and in this competition and the Premier League, we’ve gone full throttle and find ourselves in a very good position with less than a month to go,” he added.

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