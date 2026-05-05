Will Bengaluru's M.Chinnaswamy Stadium lose hosting IPL 2026 final? Report makes big claim

New Delhi:

Bengaluru's M.Chinnaswamy Stadium is risking of losing the Indian Premier League 2026 final due to the MLA ticketing issue that had recently stirred a controversy. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce the schedule and venues for the playoffs. As per the traditions, those matches are played at the previous edition's finalists' home.

In this case, the playoffs are set to be played in Punjab and Karnataka, as the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru were the finalists of the last edition, with RCB winning their maiden title. As per a report in ANI, the final could be shifted away if the MLA ticket issue persists.

"IPL 2026 playoffs and final venue will be announced soon. Matches likely to be divided into Punjab and Karnataka, the last time winner should host the final, but MLA ticket issue is creating problems in Bengaluru, and if there is no solution, then BCCI will move the final to another city," the source stated to ANI.

What is the controversy about?

Before the IPL 2026 opener between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru on March 28, Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar suggested that every MLA should receive at least five IPL tickets, claiming that elected representatives are "VIPs" who shouldn't have to wait in queues for tickets.

Subsequently, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that three tickets for RCB matches will be provided to the MLAs and MPs. This led to allegations of misuse, following which Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara dismissed those claims, stating that the tickets are booked online and attended by those who purchased them.

Parameshwara added that the tickets do not get misused, stating that the MLAs or their family members attend the matches and the tickets are "non-transferable."

RCB look strong in title defence

RCB are going strong in their IPL 2026 defence. The Bengaluru-based franchise has won six of its nine matches and is placed second on the points table with 12 points. RCB are only behind the 2025 runners-up Punjab Kings. Bengaluru will be in action next on May 7 for their 10th game of the season against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana.

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