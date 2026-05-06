'Dunia bhe chhodni padti hai': Dilip Ghosh on Mamata's refusal to step down as CM after Bengal rout

Kolkata:

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday rebuked Mamata Banerjee after she refused to step down as West Bengal Chief Minister after TMC’s rout in state assembly polls. Attacking the TMC supremo over corruption and violence during its 15-year tenure, Ghosh said the throne is just for two days and people have to even leave the world one day.

Notably, the BJP made massive gains in the Bengal election and is set to form the next government in the state. The saffron party amassed 207 seats, restricting the TMC to only 80 seats.

"One day you have to leave the world, so the throne is just for two days. They shouldn't remain under the illusion that this is their ancestral property. The people gave them 15 years, but they did nothing except corruption and violence," he said.

Mamata’s big allegation on BJP, EC

Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday categorically said she was not going to step down as the Chief Minister, alleging that the verdict was not a genuine public mandate but the result of a conspiracy hatched by the BJP along with the Election Commission.

"I will not resign, I did not lose, I will not go to Raj Bhavan...The question doesn't arise. No. Now, I also want to say that we didn't lose the election. It is their attempt to defeat us. Officially, through the Election Commission, they can defeat us, but morally we won the election," she said during a press conference.

She alleged manipulations and large scale irregularities in the election, calling the Chief Election Commissioner as the ‘villain’ of the election.

"The CEC became the villain of this election, undermining democratic rights and the integrity of EVMs. How did machines show an 80-95% charge after voting? How is that possible?" she asked raising questions on the voting machines.

BJP ends 15-year TMC rule in Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a decisive victory in West Bengal, winning 207 seats in the 294-member Legislative Assembly. This result brings an end to the 15-year-long rule of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. It also marks the first time the BJP will form a government in the state.

The outcome is being seen as a major political shift in West Bengal. Along with the overall defeat of the TMC, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also lost the high-profile Bhabanipur constituency to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

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