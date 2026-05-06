Bangladesh ruling party sees hope for India ties after BJP's Bengal win, slams Mamata over Teesta pact

Dhaka:

Bangladesh's ruling BNP has lauded the Bharatiya Janata Party for their massive victory in West Bengal while slamming outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Baneejee for stalling the Teesta water-sharing pact between Dhaka and New Delhi. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has also hoped for the continuation of peaceful ties between the two nations.

BNP Information Secretary Azizul Baree Helal praised the BJP’s performance under Suvendu Adhikari and said the result could help strengthen ties between West Bengal and Bangladesh.

Helal expressed hope that the political change in West Bengal could pave the way for progress on the Teesta water-sharing agreement, an issue pending for years. He alleged that the previous Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee had been the main obstacle to the deal.

"Previously, we saw that Mamata Banerjee was actually the impediment to establishing the Teesta Barrage. Now, in my opinion, since the BJP won the election under Suvendu's leadership, the Teesta Barrage agreement, which was very much desired by the Bangladesh government and the Modi government, be helped by Suvendu," he told ANI.

Teesta pact could see progress under BJP: BNP

According to Helal, a BJP government under Suvendu Adhikari could work in coordination with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to move the agreement forward.

He also said the BJP’s victory could further improve relations between Bangladesh and West Bengal, which shares the longest border with Bangladesh among Indian states. Helal described the development as a positive step in addressing long-standing cross-border issues between Dhaka and Kolkata.

He further said he believes the Teesta Barrage project could now move ahead under a BJP government in West Bengal after replacing the Trinamool Congress.

About India-Bangladesh Teesta pact

The Teesta water-sharing pact is a long-pending agreement between India and Bangladesh on sharing the waters of the Teesta river, which flows through Sikkim and West Bengal before entering Bangladesh.

A draft interim agreement was finalised in 2011, under which India was expected to get 42.5% of the Teesta’s water and Bangladesh 37.5% during the lean season from December to March, while 20% was to be kept for environmental flow. However, the deal was not signed after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opposed it, citing water scarcity concerns in north Bengal.

Bangladesh has long sought the pact, arguing that Teesta water is crucial for irrigation and livelihoods in its northern districts. India’s central government has also backed movement on the issue, but water is politically sensitive because West Bengal’s consent is seen as vital for any workable agreement. Mamata Banerjee has maintained that sharing Teesta water could hurt drinking water and irrigation needs in north Bengal.

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