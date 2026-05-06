'Closer than what we thought': Ruturaj Gaikwad weighs in on Chennai Super Kings' return to IPL playoffs race

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings have made an emphatic comeback in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 playoffs race. The side began its campaign with three straight defeats and was already looking like it would be eliminated from the group stage of the tournament.

However, the side seems to have made a brilliant comeback in the playoff race. With 10 matches played, the five-time champions have won five matches and have lost the remaining five. However, they sit in sixth place in the standings with 10 points to their name and are within touching distance of the top four.

Speaking on the same, Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad came forward and talked about things have started to fall in place for the side and how the five-time champions have always believed from the start.

"No, I think even initially after the second and third game, the talk was about, even Flem (Fleming) and myself, we were always positive. We thought that we were closer than what we thought than or what we were last year. I think we pretty much covered all the bases, what we had, Sanju coming in and then we had great middle-order as well. Our bowling was going good as well,” Gaikwad said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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Chennai Super Kings to take on Lucknow Super Giants next

Speaking of CSK’s schedule, the five-time champions are all set to take on out-of-form Lucknow Super Giants next. The two sides will take on each other in the 53rd game of the tournament at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 10.

With their brilliant run of form and Lucknow’s luck, CSK have a good chance of moving further up in the standings, and the side will look to further strengthen their chances of reaching the playoffs.

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